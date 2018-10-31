EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Want to look like a professional zombie? There’s a makeup place in Edwardsville, Illinois that can transform you.

The Makeup Department & Academy specializes in stage makeup. Founder Jeff Lewis works on movie and TV sets across the country. He’s been nominated for six Emmy Awards for his makeup work on shows like Star Trek Deep Space 9, Voyager and Enterprise. He also does local groups and individuals at his store, located at 1043 Century Drive.

Lewis and his assistant director Sierra Jenkins appeared on Today in St. Louis to transform 5 On Your Side’s Jenn Sullivan into a zombie. The process took close to two hours.

Lewis also teaches his expertise. The courses cost $22,500, but they do have scholarships. Students will take 58 hours of classes and create a portfolio of their work to send out to recruiters.

The next course is in July. The deadline to sign up is in May.

For more details contact Makeup Department & Academy at (618) 650-9270 or click here.

