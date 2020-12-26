Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — How long do you keep your Christmas tree up and lit?
Just in case you're already thinking about taking it down, we wanted you to know of a few places where you could go to drop off trees starting Saturday.
Beginning Saturday, December 26, bare Christmas trees can be dropped off at these City parks:
- Forest Park – lower Muny parking lot
- O'Fallon Park YMCA – southwest corner of parking lot
- Carondelet Park – between maintenance yard gate & recycling area at Grand & Holly Hills
The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department selected drop-off recycling locations in the central, northern, and southern portions of the City to be as convenient as possible for residents.
Bare Christmas trees will be accepted through Sunday, January 10, 2021. They will be ground into free mulch that will then be available to City residents at the same three locations.