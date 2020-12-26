Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in St. Louis

Just in case you're already thinking about taking it down, we wanted you to know of a few places where you could go to drop off trees starting Saturday

ST. LOUIS — How long do you keep your Christmas tree up and lit?

Just in case you're already thinking about taking it down, we wanted you to know of a few places where you could go to drop off trees starting Saturday.

Beginning Saturday, December 26, bare Christmas trees can be dropped off at these City parks:

Forest Park – lower Muny parking lot

O'Fallon Park YMCA – southwest corner of parking lot

Carondelet Park – between maintenance yard gate & recycling area at Grand & Holly Hills

The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department selected drop-off recycling locations in the central, northern, and southern portions of the City to be as convenient as possible for residents.