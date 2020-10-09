COVID-19 isn't canceling Christmas at this St. Louis County park

But there will be some changes in place for this year's Winter Wonderland lights display at Tilles Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The coronavirus has canceled countless events and celebrations in 2020, but the Winter Wonderland lights display in Tilles Park won’t be one of them.

St. Louis County Parks has announced the holiday tradition will continue this year, but with some changes. The display will be open Nov. 20 – Jan. 2. Daily hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m.

There will still be more than 1 million twinkling lights to dazzle visitors whether they take a stroll through the display, ride in their car or take a carriage ride.

However, Winter Wonderland event organizers already have gotten word that Santa is extra busy in the North Pole this year and won’t be available for photos.

Tickets are now on sale for anyone who wants to walk through the display. Vehicle and carriage ride tickets go on sale Oct. 1. Click here for ticket and schedule information.

The Winter Wonderland display already is a very popular event and this year, the number of people allowed to walk through the display will be limited. The MetroTix website states, “ticket availability is VERY limited due to capacity restrictions.” Pre-registration is required for those who plan to take in the lights on foot.

In addition to limiting visitors, organizers are requiring everyone 6 and older who is walking through the display to wear a mask. Those who are 3-5 years old are encouraged to wear masks.