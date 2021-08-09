Ready for the bright lights of Christmas? Winter Wonderland tickets now on sale

During the event, guests walk through several displays of holiday characters and winter scenes made up of more than 1 million lights

ST. LOUIS — Are you ready for the bright twinkling lights of Christmas? Tickets for Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park are now on sale.

During the event, guests walk, drive or ride through several displays of holiday characters and winter scenes made up of more than 1 million lights. Organizers said dogs on a leash, cameras, strollers and wagons are welcome at the event on the nights when vehicles and carriages aren't allowed.

Winter Wonderland will be held from Nov. 19-Dec. 13. It’s an all-weather event, rain or shine, so guests should always remember to dress for weather conditions.

Santa will also be visiting the park for photo opportunities.

Guests must pre-register for the event. Tickets are $8 and availability is limited due to capacity restrictions, according to the MetroTix website.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Tickets for the Polar Express at Union Station are also now on sale.

Train departures will be held from Nov. 19-Dec. 30. Trains will depart Union Station at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and on selected nights at 8:30 p.m.