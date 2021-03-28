Lowe's is giving away free gardening kits in April, here's how to sign up

Beginning April 1, customers can register on Lowes.com for free Garden-to-Go kits.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's is helping people to transform their homes this April with free curbside gardening kits.

With more people spending time at home due to the pandemic, Lowe's said they want to help people feel confident in those spaces.

According to Lowe's, nearly 90% of respondents who completed a home improvement project last year said they plan to do another project this spring.

To help homeowners channel their confidence, Lowe's is launching SpringFest.

The home and garden experience will feature great values on products and opportunities to learn new skills through online and in-store demos in select stores — from lawncare maintenance with Scotts to paint demos with The Sherwin-Williams Company, all following safety and social distancing guidelines.

🌷🌷🌷Lowe's launches month-long "SpringFest" celebration this April with free curbside Garden-to-Go project kits: https://t.co/cnjcgqop4c — Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) March 25, 2021

Beginning April 1, customers can register on Lowes.com for free Garden-to-Go kits. The first curbside event will be held on April 8 and then occur each Thursday through the rest of the month. These family-friendly activity kits can be reserved on Lowes.com starting one week before each event and kits include:

April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson. April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.

Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets. April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.

500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day. April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest, which helps families create a butterfly garden.

"Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we're making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home."

For more information and SpringFest registration details, visit Lowes.com starting April 1.