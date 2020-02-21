ST CHARLES, Mo. — A well-known real estate coach and speaker is coming to St. Louis at the end of February.

Tom Ferry is hosting a one-day coaching seminar on Feb. 27. The one-day training and business planning seminar will be put on by Chesterfield-based RE/MAX Vision.

Ferry is one of the top ranked real estate educators and is the best-selling author of ‘Life! By Design’ and ‘Mindset, Model and Marketing.’ The event is open to all real estate agents, brokers, team leaders and staff from any real estate office.

Ferry’s coaching seminar will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 11:30 a.m., according to a press release. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

The seminar will be at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University, which is located at 2300 West Clay Street in St. Charles.

Other St. Louis-area events

Heading to Soulard this weekend for Mardi Gras? Here's everything you should know

Learn to take 'awe-inspiring' cellphone photos at St. Charles County Heritage Museum

Alcohol-free pop-up bar returns to St. Louis