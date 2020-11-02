ST. LOUIS — It's February, and that means love is in the air. With Valentine’s Day approaching you might want to plan a pleasant diversion from the snow and chill, and let someone else do the cooking.



And when it comes to romantic food, many people worldwide consider Mediterranean fare to be very romantic. Perhaps you would like to prepare “love food” on Valentine’s Day? Or have someone else prepare it for you. Here are a few loving ideas where you can satisfy your appetite for some of the best Mediterranean food in St. Louis.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Medina Mediterranean Grill

Topping the list is Medina Mediterranean Grill. Located downtown at 1327 Washington Ave., the halal spot is the highest-rated cheap Mediterranean restaurant in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 266 reviews on Yelp.

'Medina was founded on the idea of introducing healthy, fast casual Mediterranean food,' states the restaurant's Yelp profile.

On the menu, look for classic Mediterranean fare like falfael, rice bowls, gyro sandwiches, salads, shawarma and hummus.

2. The Gyro Company

Next up is The Gyro Company, situated in Boulevard Heights at 7240 Gravois Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot, which offers falafel, pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option. (Check out the full menu here.)

Yelper Grace L., who reviewed The Gyro Company on Oct. 11, wrote, 'This is small shop that packs a lot of flavor and fresh ingredients.'

And Zach H. wrote, 'Some of the best gyros in St. Louis right here! Great pricing and fast service.'

3. Soulard Gyro

Soulard Gyro, a Greek deli and eatery that offers kebabs, gyros and more in Soulard, is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 131 Yelp reviews. Head over to 900 Shenandoah Ave. to see for yourself.

