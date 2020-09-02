ST. LOUIS — Sunday mornings should be just like Lionel sang it, "Easy."



"Easy like Sunday mornings," is, of course, a lyric from the 1977 Commodores hit, "Easy." But, he's right. Sunday mornings should be easy, and nothing makes a Sunday morning better than a good cuppa.

And if you have a hankering for coffee, and also are craving getting out of the house, where should you go? Our partners at Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee spots in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Mud House

First up is Benton Park's The Mud House, situated at 2101 Cherokee St. With 4.5 stars out of 928 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, serving coffee and tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Egg

Benton Park's Egg, located at 2200 Gravois Ave., Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and juices and smoothies, 4.5 stars out of 577 reviews.

3. Rise Coffee House

Rise Coffee House, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea, sandwiches and more in Forest Park Southeast, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 275 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4176 Manchester Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.