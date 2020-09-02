ST. LOUIS — Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Anthonino's Taverna

First on the list is Anthonino's Taverna. Located at 2225 MacKlind Ave. in the Hill, the Greek and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated pizza spot in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 842 reviews on Yelp.

2. Union Loafers Cafe And Bread Bakery

Next up is Botanical Heights (formerly McRee Town)'s Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery, situated at 1629 Tower Grove Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe, which offers pizza and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Melo's Pizzeria

Benton Park's Melo's Pizzeria, located at 2438 McNair Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more five stars out of 105 reviews.

4. The Gyro Company

The Gyro Company, a Greek spot that offers falafel, pizza and more in Boulevard Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 189 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7240 Gravois Ave. to see for yourself.

