ST. LOUIS — On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in St. Louis, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. West End Wok

Topping the list is West End Wok. Located at 4577 Laclede Ave. in Central West End, the Chinese spot is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in St. Louis, boasting four stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.

2. Old St Louis Chop Suey

Next up is Bevo Mill's Old St Louis Chop Suey, situated at 4600 Chippewa St., Suite L. With 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bo Fung Chinese Kitchen

Boulevard Heights's Bo Fung Chinese Kitchen, located at 6810 Gravois Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 193 reviews.

4. New China

New China, a Chinese spot in Tower Grove South, is another go-to, with four stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3730 S. Kingshighway Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. China Garden

Over in Boulevard Heights, check out China Garden, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 6850 Gravois Road, Suite B.

