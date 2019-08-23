ST. LOUIS — Want to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to St. Louis? From a deli to a waffle house and bar, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open their doors near you.

Bubba’s Deli recently opened at 3249 Ivanhoe Ave. in Lindenwood Park.

It features sandwiches with a variety of slow-cooked, grilled or smoked meats, including smoked brisket and pulled pork. Soups and salads are also on offer.

Head over to 4353 Manchester Ave. in Forest Park southeast and you'll find Iron & Rye, a new breakfast and brunch spot.

The restaurant, which bills itself as a waffle house with a bar, offers cinnamon roll waffles, chicken and waffles and waffles with bacon and eggs.

A newcomer to Botanical Heights (formerly McRee Town), Indo is an Indonesian and Asian fusion restaurant that's located at 1641D Tower Grove Ave.

Short rib curry, dungeness crab with rice, aged rib-eye, spicy salmon skin roll and, for dessert, salted egg custard bun, are among the menu options.

