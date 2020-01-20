ST. LOUIS — Craving Italian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Bono's Pizzeria

First on the list is Bono's Pizzeria. Located at 4500 Hampton Ave. in South Hampton, the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in St. Louis, boasting four stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lombardo's Trattoria

Next up is Downtown West's Lombardo's Trattoria, situated at 201 S. 20th St. With 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Italian spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Anthonino's Taverna

The Hill's Anthonino's Taverna, located at 2225 MacKlind Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 838 reviews.

4. Bartolino's Osteria

Bartolino's Osteria, an Italian spot that offers seafood and more in Clifton Heights, is another go-to, with four stars out of 112 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2103 Sulphur Ave. to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the St. Louis area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants climbed to 48 per business on Fridays, compared to 30 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

RELATED: Apartments for rent in St. Louis: What will $1,600 get you?

RELATED: Celebrate the 'Year of the Rat' at these top Chinese restaurants in St. Louis

RELATED: St. Louis' 5 best spots to score cheap Southeast Asian food

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.