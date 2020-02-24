Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

St. Louis-area buyers historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps small businesses find free advertising online. The average amount spent per customer transaction at St. Louis-area restaurants rose to $29 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Sen Thai Asian Bistro

First on the list is Sen Thai Asian Bistro. Located downtown at 1000 Washington Ave., the Asian fusion spot and cocktail bar is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in St. Louis, boasting four stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.

2. BLK MKT Eats

Next up is Central West End's BLK MKT Eats, situated at 9 S. Vandeventer Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar has proved to be a local favorite.

3. SUSHI KOI

Central West End's SUSHI KOI, located at 4 N. Euclid Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese restaurant and sushi bar 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews.

4. VP Square

VP Square, an Asian fusion spot that offers bubble tea, ramen and more in Tower Grove South, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 100 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3611 Juniata St. to see for yourself.

