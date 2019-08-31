ST. LOUIS — Craving Italian food? Here is a list that should start some conversations around town.

1. Lombardo's Trattoria

Topping the list is Lombardo's Trattoria. Located at 201 S. 20th St. in Downtown West, the steakhouse and Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp.

2. Anthonino's Taverna

Next up is the Hill's Anthonino's Taverna, situated at 2225 MacKlind Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 789 reviews on Yelp, the Greek and Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Favazza's

The Hill's Favazza's, located at 5201 Southwest Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 249 reviews.

4. Charlie Gitto's

Charlie Gitto's, an Italian spot in the Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 524 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5226 Shaw Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Sauce on the Side

Downtown, check out Sauce on the Side, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 370 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 411 N. Eighth St.

