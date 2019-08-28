A new traditional American spot, offering barbecue and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Clayton-Tamm, called Hogtown Smokehouse, is located at 6301 Clayton Ave.

Hogtown Smokehouse serves up a selection of meats, salads, appetizers and sides. On the menu, expect to see items like brisket, buffalo wings and macaroni and cheese.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Hogtown Smokehouse is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Mary Ann C. wrote, “We brought our family here, and they couldn't stop raving about the food! We ordered the ribs, pork, brisket, potato salad and creamy coleslaw. We couldn't choose a favorite!”

And Chris M. wrote, 'Holy moly, the ribs are incredible and very generously portioned. Nothing left on the bone — falls right off. Candied bacon is delicious.'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hogtown Smokehouse is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

RELATED: 4 Hands, Mama Lucia’s launch frozen pizzas that are so St. Louis

RELATED: Mission Taco Joint and Rock Star Taco Shack create new taco for a good cause

RELATED: St. Louis' top 5 bakeries, ranked

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in St. Louis? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.