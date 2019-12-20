ST. LOUIS — Craving seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

People in the St. Louis area tend to spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and email marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at St. Louis-area restaurants grew to $1,275 per business in December of last year, 13% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge

First on the list is Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge. Located at 1811 Pestalozzi St. in Benton Park, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated seafood spot in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp.

2. Broadway Oyster Bar

Next up is downtown's Broadway Oyster Bar, situated at 736 S. Broadway. With 4.5 stars out of 1,748 reviews on Yelp, the music venue and Cajun/Creole spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lombardo's Trattoria

Downtown West's Lombardo's Trattoria, located at 201 S. 20th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews.

4. Bartolino's Osteria

Bartolino's Osteria, an Italian spot that offers seafood and more in Clifton Heights, is another go-to, with four stars out of 112 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2103 Sulphur Ave. to see for yourself.

