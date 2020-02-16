ST. LOUIS —

If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to Midtown, called Egg, is located at 3100 Locust Street.

Breakfast with a twist is what you'll find here. The culinary influences include Mexico and North Africa.

It's breakfast taken up a notch. So instead of eggs benedict, they do pork belly benedict. It's the most popular dish on the menu and is served on top of house made cornbread. Other popular dishes include carnitas taco and french toast. Chakchouka is also on the menu. Chakchouka, poached eggs and tomato, is a traditional North African dish you don't see many places.

Egg serves up a variety of egg dishes, cocktails, sandwiches and more. The menu features breakfast tacos, vegetarian hash and a grilled chicken wrap.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Egg has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Bayley B. noted, “Amazing food with so much flavor, strong drinks and great service!'

And Jennifer P. wrote, 'So happy to have a great breakfast restaurant in our neighborhood! Friendly wait staff.'

Egg is now open at 3100 Locust St.., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in St. Louis?

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

