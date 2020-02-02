ST. LOUIS —

A new Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Lucha II Mexican Soul Food, the fresh arrival is located at 522 N. Grand Blvd. in Covenant Blu-Grand Center.

Lucha II Mexican Soul Food serves authentic Mexican fare for diner. On the menu, look for appetizers like molote and Aztec soup, as well as several varieties of tacos and burritos. Imported Mexican beer, margaritas and sangria are also available.

The new arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 90 reviews on Yelp.

Pam C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 19, wrote, 'This is amazing! ... So many fresh choices - make sure you get the plantains!'

And Yelper Mark P. added, “Located across from the Fox Theatre, Lucha is a convenient place to grab tacos and drinks before a show. I found the margaritas to be delicious.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lucha II Mexican Soul Food is open from 5–10 p.m. on Tuesday and 5–7:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

