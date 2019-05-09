ST. LOUIS —

Looking to chow down on some Puerto Rican fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 2001 Park Ave. in Lafayette Square, the new arrival is called Mayo Ketchup.

Mayo Ketchup is a fast-casual Latin American spot, which specializes in a cuisine with flavors of Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, according to its website. On the menu, expect to see items like twice-fried green plantains, fried codfish fritters and vegan beef empanadas.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Mark L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 1, wrote, 'They have a spacious location consisting of both inside and patio seating with an expanded menu and a selection of drinks including local craft brews. Look for the jibarito sandwich, a plantain and meat-stuffed sandwich.

Yelper Crystal R. added, “We ordered the ropa vieja, which is slow braised flank steak, black beans, rice, fried sweet plantains, avocado and pickled onions. Next, we also got some beef empanadas, which were a good size, flaky and delicious.'

Mayo Ketchup has yet to share its business hours online.

