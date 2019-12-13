A new music venue and New American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Central West End, called The Blue Strawberry, is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave.

The Blue Strawberry offers a variety of musical entertainment, including vocalists and musical theater, along with eclectic food options. On the menu, look for toasted ravioli, crab ceviche or the lobster roll. Also, try the braised short ribs. According to the business's Facebook page, 'A new music showroom and lounge in the CWE. Local and national acts will be taking the stage at least three nights per week, with dinner available five nights a week. We are offering a thoughtful, full-service menu and a superb wine and beverage program.'

The Blue Strawberry has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Michael P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 9, wrote, 'Went to this hopping little joint on a Sunday night for a touring duo that I predict one day will be playing on major stages in theaters everywhere! Service was quick and easy before curtain call.'

Yelper Lauren M. added, “This adorable new restaurant/venue is giving warm and cozy vibes with a delicious menu and hot new acts. They bring in legit NY performers like The Skivvies, making the caliber legit and worth your time and money.'

The Blue Strawberry has yet to share its business hours online.

