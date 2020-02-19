ST. LOUIS — Looking to sample the best sandwiches around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich outlets in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Blues City Deli

Topping the list is Blues City Deli. Located at 2438 McNair Ave. in Benton Park, the deli is the highest-rated affordable sandwich spot in St. Louis, boasting five stars out of 886 reviews on Yelp.

'A dream that has become reality' per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

The owner explains the origins in the bio section of business's Yelp profile: 'Growing up in a Sicilian Family in North St. Louis (Jennings) in the 50s and 60s, we were taught to work hard and play hard, and celebrate life with good food and music. I'm just extending the invitation to everybody: 'Come down to the deli and make yourself at home!''

As to what the business is known for, the Yelp section highlighting specialties lists 'muffulettas, po-boys, Chicago dogs, Italian beef, salads and micro-brews(beer-soda).'

2. Nora's

Next up is Clayton-Tamm's Nora's, situated at 1136 Tamm Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

VIDEO: Back in 2017, Nora's was voted the 29th best sandwich shop in the nation.

Yelper Mary D., who reviewed Nora's on Feb. 12, wrote, 'Really great sandwich shop. We loved everything we ate. I will be back for the Reuben.'

Yelper Daryl S. wrote, 'I think I dream about Nora's sandwiches about every other week. A friend took me one day because I said I had never been. I wasn't hungry on the way there, but once I stepped in I could not wait to eat... I think this might be the best sandwich place in St. Louis. I have been back about five or six times since then and am thinking about when I can go back again!'

3. Gioia's Deli

The Hill's Gioia's Deli, located at 1934 MacKlind Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced deli and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 305 reviews.

Yelper Brettt M., who reviewed Gioia's Deli on Jan. 8, wrote, 'The Hot Salami may be the best sandwich I've ever had! A lot of meat, not overbearing on the condiments and fresh bread. I know now why it is so popular!'

Yelper Max R. wrote, 'There are certain places that live up to the hype and this place is one of them. This place is the staple deli on The Hill...I am going to try their world-famous Hot Salami sandwich soon! Their bread has a subtle sweetness to it and is so delicious.'

4. Ninth Street Deli at Howards

Last but not least, there's Ninth Street Deli at Howards, a Soulard favorite with 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews. Stop by 2732 S. 13th St. to hit up the deli, bar and traditional Americanspot next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

'We specialize in sandwiches, soups, salads and burgers' it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

