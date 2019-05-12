ST. LOUIS — Got a hankering for tacos?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco spots in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Kalbi Taco Shack

Topping the list is Kalbi Taco Shack. Located at 2301 Cherokee St. in Benton Park, the Asian fusion and vegetarian spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated low-priced taco spot in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Kalbi Taco Shack.

'Kalbi Taco Shack opened our doors in June of 2016,' the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. 'We wanted to introduce the delicious flavors of Asian barbecue to South St. Louis using fresh ingredients and quality meats served on Mexican tortillas on Cherokee Street.'

Curious to know more?

'Sue is the proud owner of Kalbi Taco Shack,' the business notes in the bio section of its Yelp profile. 'Growing up in the restaurant industry, she has worked inside and outside of the kitchen all her life. Her Chinese parents, both chefs, cooked all styles of Asian cuisine from Chinese and Vietnamese to Korean and Japanese cuisine.'

As to what the business is known for, 'Kalbi Taco Shack offers Asian cuisine with a Mexican twist!' it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. Chaparritos

Next up is Gravois Park's Chaparritos, situated at 2812 Cherokee St. With 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp, the Tex-Mex spot, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Concerning signature items, 'Mole enchiladas,' it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. 'Tamales, ceviche, street taco, seafood soup and cocktails.'

3. Tower Taco

Benton Park West's Tower Taco, located at 3147 Cherokee St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive spot to score seafood and tacos four stars out of 181 reviews.

'Tower Tacos Mexican Restaurant specializes in authentic Mexican home cuisine,' it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

4. Mound City Sandwich Shop

Mound City Sandwich Shop, a spot to score burgers, sandwiches and tacos in Midtown, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2906 Market St. to see for yourself.

We turned there for more about Mound City Sandwich Shop.

'Family-owned and operated for over 20 years!' according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Regarding signature items, 'We have a menu with a very large variety,' it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

