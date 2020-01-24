ST. LOUIS — Looking to try the best grocery stores in town?

1. Washington Avenue Post

Topping the list is Washington Avenue Post. Located at 1315 Washington Ave. in Downtown West, the grocery store, which offers coffee and tea, juices and smoothies and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly grocery store in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp.

We found this about the business's signature items: 'We are a neighborhood urban market and coffee bar,' it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'You can stop by and grab grocery items, a latte or an adult beverage. We sell packaged beer and wine as well as drinks by the glass.'

2. Shapiro's Market

Next up is Central West End's Shapiro's Market, situated at 111 N. Newstead Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and deli, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Shapiro's Market.

'We've been serving the community since 1965!' the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile.

3. Jay International Food Co.

Tower Grove East's Jay International Food Co., located at 3172 S. Grand Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable grocery store four stars out of 83 reviews.

The site has lots more information about Jay International Food Co.

'Feeding St. Louis families since 1975, Jay International Foods offers a variety of products from around the globe,' it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. 'We pride ourselves in offering a library of specialty goods that other families have grown up with and loved. On top of the rows and rows of teas, ramen, frozen fis and sauces, please come check out our newly expanded produce department offering everything from bok choy and sugar cane to chayote and malanga edo!'

4. Urzi's Italian Market

Urzi's Italian Market, a grocery store and imported food spot that offers herbs and spices and more in Southwest Garden, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5430 Southwest Ave. to see for yourself.

Kay Dee H. noted, 'This place is fire! They even have a place to get sandwiches.'

Yelper Helen S. wrote, 'The sausage is amazing.'

5. Ruler Foods

Over in Tower Grove East, check out Ruler Foods, which has earned four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the grocery store by heading over to 2700 S. Grand Blvd.

Yelper Anna K., who reviewed Ruler Foods on Nov. 30 wrote, 'My household loves this store. The staff is extremely pleasant and helpful, the prices are reasonable and the store is very clean.'

