ST. LOUIS — Got a hankering for coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee sources in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. 2schae Cafe

Topping the list is 2Schae Cafe, located at 275 Union Blvd. in DeBaliviere Place. The breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea, is the highest-rated affordable coffee spot in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 272 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Deanna J., who reviewed 2Schae Cafe on Nov. 21, wrote, 'A great little neighborhood eatery. They are small but the service is awesome! You get a feeling like you're in a local diner. I ordered French toast and a veggie scramble. Very tasty!'

And Nikki R. wrote, 'What a fun spot tucked away in the lobby adjacent to an apartment building. The charm of the open kitchen concept and family run establishment as well as the various seating options make this feel instantly.'

2. Gelateria Del Leone

Next up is Tower Grove South's Gelateria Del Leone, situated at 3197 S. Grand Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, coffee, tea and gelato has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Gelateria Del Leone.

'Chris and Dana Shearman wanted to bring a neighborhood oriented gelato and coffee shop to their Tower Grove community,' the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile. 'The menu and decor is inspired by their travel to Italy, while still being an extension of the South Grand dining district and Tower Grove neighborhood.'

As to what the business is known for, 'house-made gelato, espresso drinks & tea, pastries, paninis' it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Pint Size Bakery & Coffee

Lindenwood Park's Pint Size Bakery & Coffee, located at 3133 Watson Road, is another top choice. Yelpers give the low-priced bakery, which offers coffee, tea, desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 211 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Pint Size Bakery & Coffee.

'Founded on May Day 2012, Pint Size is located in the heart of Lindenwood Park neighborhood and next door to Saint Louis Hills,' the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. 'Relocated to a new, bigger and better location with seating April, 2016. South City at it's best!'

Concerning signature items, 'We make simply the best, most wholesome baked goods in South City,' it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Specializing in both sweet and savory breakfast items, tea cookies, oatmeal cream pies, cupcakes, custom cakes and more. Top it all off with Kaldi's coffee & our housemade syrups and there isn't much more you could ask for!'

4. MoKaBe's Coffee House

Over in Tower Grove South, check out MoKaBe's Coffee House, which has earned four stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, by heading over to 3606 Arsenal St.

Yelper Sara P., who reviewed MoKaBe's Coffee House on Nov. 6 wrote, 'Excellent cafe for work, study, or general hangouts. Best part? They're open late! My partner was looking for somewhere to get out of the house on an otherwise slow Saturday night. Luckily he found MoKaBe's!'

Katherine G. noted, 'I started going to MoKaBe's while in grad school and have been returning ever since. It's the perfect place to study alone or with a group, do some work, or catch up with a friend.'

5. The Cup

And then there's The Cup, a Central West End favorite with four stars out of 305 reviews. Stop by 28 Maryland Plaza to hit up the spot to score desserts, coffee, tea and cupcakes the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

We turned there for an overview of The Cup.

'The Cup is not just the fulfillment of a dream, it is the culmination of a life's work,' per the history section of its Yelp profile.

In terms of signature items, 'The original St. Louis gourmet cupcake bakery - The Cup,' it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. 'Opened in 2017, The Cup's award-winning cupcakes have been named St. Louis' favorite cupcake year after year. You can find The Cup's cupcakes in St. Louis' Central West End and Edwardsville, IL.'

