1. Venice Cafe

Topping the list is Venice Cafe. Located at 1903 Pestalozzi St. in Benton Park, the pub and music venue is the highest-rated cheap pub in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Emily K. wrote, 'Very cool atmosphere and great patio. You could come here and stay for hours just looking at everything that is on the wall and outside.'

And Rachel L. noted, 'Awesome, eclectic must stop to unwind, refresh and recharge. A great place to get away from the city feel and escape. The small bar is just enough and the crowd is friendly.'

2. Amsterdam Tavern

Next up is Tower Grove South's Amsterdam Tavern, situated at 3175 Morganford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, the pub and sports bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

'Good friends, good beer, lots of soccer, lots of fun,' per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. 'Come join us for a little bit of Holland on the South Side.'

3. Twisted Roots

Midtown's Twisted Roots, located at 3690 Forest Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive brew pub and pub 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews.

'An ever-rotating tap list and menu have made this a must-try destination!' according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

4. Jack Patrick's Bar & Grill

Jack Patrick's Bar & Grill, a sports bar, pub and traditional American spot located downtown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1000 Olive St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Lindsey M., who reviewed Jack Patrick's Bar & Grill on March 21, wrote, 'Best potato skins I've ever had! They cover them with cheese and bacon like I'd do at home.'

And Daryl S. wrote, 'This is your typical bar. It's right across the street from work and the food is generally consistent. They also have daily food menus.'

5. Tower Pub

Over in Tower Grove South, check out Tower Pub, which has earned four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the pub by heading over to 3234 Morganford Road.

'Irish Pub owned and operated by [a] loving couple,' the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. 'First opened our doors in April of 2005. Great corner tavern, just like Cheers.'

