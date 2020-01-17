ST. LOUIS —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in St. Louis?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in St. Louis if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

917 Locust St. (Downtown)

Check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 917 Locust St. It's listed for $1,530/month for its 1,101 square feet.

The building boasts a gym and an elevator. The apartment also features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $150 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.

3902 Lindell Blvd. (Central West End)

Here's a 1,130-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3902 Lindell Blvd. that's going for $1,545/month.

The unit features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6304 W. Park Ave. West (Clayton-Tamm)

Located at 6304 W. Park Ave. West, here's a 1,300-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,550/month.

The residence includes a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5700 Highlands Plaza Drive (Cheltenham)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 5700 Highlands Plaza Drive. It's listed for $1,597/month for its 710 square feet.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the apartment. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1019 N. Skinker Parkway (West End)

Finally, here's a 1,700-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 1019 N. Skinker Parkway that's going for $1,600/month.

The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

