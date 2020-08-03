ST. LOUIS — Looking to try the top cinema around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cinema in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for cinema.

1. Hi-Pointe Theatre

First on the list is Hi-Pointe Theatre. Located at 1005 McCausland Ave. in Hi-Pointe, the cinema is the highest-rated cinema in St. Louis, boasting five stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.

2. Moolah Theatre & Lounge

Next up is Covenant Blu-Grand Center's Moolah Theatre & Lounge, situated at 3821 Lindell Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 193 reviews on Yelp, the cinema and lounge has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Chase Park Plaza Cinemas

Central West End's Chase Park Plaza Cinemas, located at 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cinema four stars out of 135 reviews.

4. MX Movies

MX Movies, a cinema located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 133 Yelp reviews. Head over to 618 Washington Ave., Floor 2 to see for yourself.

