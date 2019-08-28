Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is The Mud House. Located at 2101 Cherokee St. in Benton Park, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated bakery in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 904 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is South Hampton's Russell's on Macklind, situated at 5400 Murdoch Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 471 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, bakery and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Botanical Heights (formerly McRee Town)'s La Patisserie Chouquette, located at 1626 Tower Grove Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cafe 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews.

SweetArt, a bakery, cafe and vegan spot in Shaw, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 399 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2203 S. 39th St. to see for yourself.

Over in Botanical Heights (formerly McRee Town), check out Union Loafers Cafe and Bread Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 326 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and cafe, which offers pizza and more, at 1629 Tower Grove Ave.

