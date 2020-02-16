ST. LOUIS — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Cajun/Creole fare?

1. Broadway Oyster Bar

First on the list is Broadway Oyster Bar. Located at 736 S. Broadway downtown, the music venue and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular Cajun/Creole restaurant in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,766 reviews on Yelp.

2. Evangeline's Bistro and Music House

Next up is Central West End's Evangeline's Bistro and Music House, situated at 512 N. Euclid Ave. With four stars out of 311 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and sandwiches, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. BB's Jazz Blues & Soups

Downtown's BB's Jazz Blues & Soups, located at 700 S. Broadway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cajun/Creole and jazz and blues spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 175 reviews.

4. Sister Cities

Sister Cities, a cocktail bar and Cajun/Creole spot that offers tacos and more in Marine Villa, is another go-to, with four stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3550 S. Broadway to see for yourself.

