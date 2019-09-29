ST. LOUIS — Got a hankering for coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

Topping the list is The Mud House. Located at 2101 Cherokee St. in Benton Park, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest-rated coffee spot in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 901 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Blueprint Coffee along the Delmar Loop, situated at 6225 Delmar Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews on Yelp, the coffee roastery has proven to be a local favorite.

Sump Coffee, a spot to score coffee and tea and more in Marine Villa, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 276 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3700 S. Jefferson Ave. to see for yourself.

Over in Cheltenham—near Forest Park—check out Comet Coffee & Microbakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 281 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 5708 Oakland Ave.

Last but not least, there's RISE Coffee House, a Forest Park Southeast favorite with 4.5 stars out of 251 reviews. Stop by 4176 Manchester Ave. to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, next time you're in the mood.

