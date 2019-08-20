ST. LOUIS — Craving seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Topping the list is Broadway Oyster Bar. Located at 736 S. Broadway downtown, the music venue and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular seafood spot in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,663 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Benton Park's Peacemaker Lobster and Crab, situated at 1831 Sidney St. With four stars out of 627 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood has proven to be a local favorite.

The Hill's Zia's on the Hill, located at 5256 Wilson Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian and buffet spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 609 reviews.

Evangeline's Bistro and Music House, a Cajun/Creole spot that offers seafood, sandwiches and more in Central West End, is another go-to, with four stars out of 297 Yelp reviews. Head over to 512 N. Euclid Ave. to see for yourself.

Over in Skinker-DeBaliviere, check out Fork & Stix, which has earned four stars out of 301 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Thai spot, which offers seafood and more, at 549 Rosedale Ave.

