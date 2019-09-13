Need more soul food in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soul food spots in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. The Shaved Duck

Topping the list is The Shaved Duck, located at 2900 Virginia Ave. in Tower Grove East. The smokehouse, which offers soul food, barbecue and more, is the most popular soul food spot in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,626 reviews on Yelp.

2. The River Lillie, Southern Fusion Cuisine

Next up is Hyde Park's The River Lillie, Southern Fusion Cuisine, situated at 1435 Salisbury St. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the Southern, breakfast and brunch spot, offering soul food and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gourmet Soul Restaurant and Catering

Downtown West's Gourmet Soul Restaurant and Catering, located at 1620 Delmar, is another top choice. Yelpers give the Southern and caterer spot, which offers soul food and more, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

4. Diners Delight

Over in the Gate District, check out Diners Delight, which has earned four stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score soul food and more at 1504 S. Compton Ave.

5. Jerk Soul

Last but not least, there's Jerk Soul, a Hyde Park favorite with four stars out of 33 reviews. Stop by 2016 Salisbury St. to hit up the Caribbean and caterer spot, which offers soul food and more, the next time the urge strikes.

