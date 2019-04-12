ST. LOUIS — Looking to try the top steakhouses around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in St. Louis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar

Topping the list is Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar, located at 2101 Chouteau Ave. in Downtown West. The steakhouse and cocktail bar is the highest-rated high-end steakhouse in St. Louis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar.

'St. Louis' 'Best New Steakhouse' serving only 100% Heritage Black Angus Midwest beef and produce from our restaurant's on-site greenhouse,' the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile. 'Join us now for an intimate unparalleled urban farm-to-table experience in the heart of Downtown St. Louis.'

Furthermore, we found this about the business' signature items: 'The cattle is raised with care on small Midwestern family farms to exacting standards to ensure exceptional quality and consistency. Our bourbon bar offers over 40 bourbons, 20 scotches and over 25 rye whiskeys.'

2. Carmine's Steakhouse

Next up is downtown's Carmine's Steakhouse, situated at 20 S. Fourth St. With four stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

We turned there for an overview of Carmine's Steakhouse.

'The Lombardo family's legacy of fine food at moderate prices goes back almost 75 years and the tradition continues today,' per the history section of the business' Yelp profile. 'Available at all of our locations, Lombardo's famous toasted ravioli...award-winning oversized meat and spinach ravioli, lightly breaded and served with our house marinara sauce and grated cheese.'

3. The Tenderloin Room

Central West End's The Tenderloin Room, located at 232 N. Kingshighway Blvd., is another top choice. Yelpers give the fancy steakhouse four stars out of 85 reviews.

Yelper Joey J., who reviewed The Tenderloin Room on Oct. 23, wrote, 'Back in the 1970s, my grandfather took me here often. I decided to come back after 35 years, and the steak tastes exactly as euphoric as it tasted then. Dining here is an experience in class.'

Joseph J M. noted, 'Service, service, service. Perfect! Tableside service appetizers are a nice touch. Tableside flambé dessert always adds a thrill with fire. Open kitchen but not too noisy.'

