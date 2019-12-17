ST. LOUIS — South Grand is THE street for exotic dining in St. Louis. A quick inventory of restaurants on this stretch of road turns up Brazilian, Thai, Vietnamese, Moroccan, Persian, Lebanese, Italian, Turkish, crepes, Filipino, upscale Mexican and Chinese in addition to coffee shops, cafes and international groceries.

Visiting South Grand, or Tower Grove South, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this St. Louis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a vegan spot to a Mediterranean eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tower Grove South, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lulu's Local Eatery

Topping the list is vegan spot Lulu's Local Eatery, located at 3201 S. Grand. It's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp.

Try the kimchi breakfast taco brunch, Lulus chili or butternut squash enchiladas. (See the full menu.)

2. Tree House Vegetarian Restaurant

Next up is vegan, vegetarian, breakfast and brunch spot Tree House Vegetarian Restaurant, situated at 3177 S. Grand Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 363 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This from scratch, plant-based eatery offers such dishes as sweet corn hushpuppies and jambalaya on the menu. Also find chorizo tamales and wild mushroom stuffed ravioli.

3. The Vine Mediterranean Cafe and Market

The Vine Mediterranean Cafe and Market, a Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and vegetarian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 462 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3171 S. Grand Blvd. to see for yourself.

The restaurant showcases fresh, local ingredients. On the menu, look for Lebanese nachos, which are pita chips topped with hummus, and a fried tilapia sandwich. Lamb chops, chicken kafta and mango chickpea curry are also on the menu.

