Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of adorable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around St. Louis, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Barry is a darling male shepherd and Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Needy Paws Rescue.

Barry is a social animal — he loves cats, dogs and kids. He already has all of his shots. He's already house-trained.

From Barry's current caretaker:

Louie is a male German shepherd and Labrador retriever puppy staying at Judy's Forgotten Jewells.

Louie is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. He has all his shots.

Daysha is a darling female greyhound and Jack Russell terrier puppy being cared for at Judy's Forgotten Jewells.

Daysha loves to socialize — she loves other dogs, cats and kids. She's been vaccinated.

Dexter is a charming male greyhound and Jack Russell terrier puppy being cared for at Judy's Forgotten Jewells.

Dexter loves cats, dogs and kids. He has been vaccinated.

Delilah is a darling female greyhound and Jack Russell terrier puppy currently housed at Judy's Forgotten Jewells.

Delilah gets along well with children, dogs or cats. She has been vaccinated.

Jewel is a sweet female German shepherd and rottweiler puppy in the care of Judy's Forgotten Jewells.

Jewel is friendly as can be, and she's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. She is vaccinated.

Jace is a male rottweiler and German shepherd puppy in the care of Judy's Forgotten Jewells.

Jace is a social butterfly — he's happy to keep company with kids, dogs or cats. Jace is vaccinated.

