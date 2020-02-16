ST. LOUIS —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central West End?

According to Walk Score, this St. Louis neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Central West End is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3902 Lindell Blvd.

Listed at $1,355/month, this 1,070-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3902 Lindell Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect a deck, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4242 Laclede Ave., #215

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4242 Laclede Ave., #215 that's going for $1,395/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building offers a swimming pool and assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

40 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

Finally, check out this 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 40 N. Kingshighway Blvd. It's listed for $1,321/month.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

