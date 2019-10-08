Visiting DeBaliviere Place, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this St. Louis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast spot to a seafood restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in DeBaliviere Place, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot 2Schae Cafe, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea. Located at 275 Union Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp. On the breakfast menu, look for french toast and scrambled eggs.

Next up is yoga and vegan spot PuraVegan Cafe & Yoga, offering juices and smoothies and more, situated at 307 Belt Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The spot also offers sound baths and astrology readings, according to the website.

Traditional American spot West End Bistro, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5513 Pershing Ave., five stars out of 13 reviews. The menu features crab cakes, calamari and mussels.

