Keep your feathered friends fed this Halloween season with some festive bird seed ornaments. Here's how to make them:

Materials:

1 packet unflavored gelatin
Light corn syrup
All-purpose flour
Cooking spray
Cookie cutters
Parchment paper
Drinking straws
Twine

Directions:

  1. Combine 1 packet of clear, unflavored gelatin with cup of water and stir.
  2. Add in 3 tablespoons of light corn syrup and ¾ cup of all-purpose flour and stir.
  3. Pour in 3 cups of bird seed and mix.
  4. Place cookies cutters on parchment paper. Coat inside of cookie cutters with cooking spray.
  5. Spoon in birdseed mixture and press into cutter using the back of a spoon also coated in cooking spray.
  6. Cut a drinking straw and poke into ornaments to create hanging holes.
  7. Allow to dry overnight.
  8. Gently press ornaments out of cookie cutters.
  9. String with twine and hang.

