CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The sights and sounds at the Chesterfield Mall can sometimes feel, well empty.

"This is pretty much what you got left," explained one shopper.

But past the shut-down storefronts, there's one man who on the day before Christmas is more than happy spreading his holiday cheer.

Normally there's hardly a wait to see Santa at the Chesterfield Mall, but on the day before Christmas, it felt like...

"5 million years," said one child in line.

The wait is more stressful for some including Nick and Catherine Keyes.

"We got two months and three days with him and he passed away March 8th," explained Nick Keyes.

This would've been their son Tyson's first year seeing Santa.

"Love your family and don't take stuff for granted," added Nick. "You see families complaining about their kids complaining or throwing a fit or if they stay up all night, I mean that's what I want, you'd love that, yes I would love that," said Nick.

Nick and Catherine reminding all of us that whether you were once a lonely Santa in an empty mall who could now use a break, or were one of the many waiting in line to see him the day before Christmas.

"It means everything," Catherine explained.

Proving that a picture with Santa means something different to everyone.

