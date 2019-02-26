ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is trying to find ways to tackle the huge issue of carjackings in the area.

On Monday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced new laws to crack down on the violent crime and it’s needed. There have already been 40 carjackings in St. Louis this year and it's only February. There were 350 last year, that's nearly one a day.

So, it got us thinking. What would you do if someone approached you with a gun and demanded your money or keys to your car?

Your best option is to always give them what they want and hope to walk away uninjured. But what if they grab you and try to assault you? Have you thought about how you'd react? For women who take kickboxing, the answer to that question has become second nature.

Inside Title Boxing Club in Rock Hill, instructor Laura Muschelli is teaching her class the proper way to punch, kick and jab.

"What you want to do is put your whole body behind it that’s where the power comes from. It’s a healthy way to release some stress," explained Muschelli.

"If you get used to punching and kicking correctly, if you're ever in a situation where you might need to do that you don't have to think about it,” she said.

After three years as a coach and knowing anyone can be a victim in St. louis, Muschelli has thought about what she'd do.



"My kicks are going to cause a lot more damage than punching so I've thought about that I’m definitely going to kick you in the face and then I’m going to run away," laughed Muschelli.

Leslie Shipman takes kickboxing for the workout and the self-defense benefit.

"There's a certain confidence that you walk around with just knowing that if push comes to shove you can take care of yourself if you have to," Shipman said.

Shipman works in the restaurant business and leaves work late at night sometimes walking to her car by herself.

"For a female it’s always nice to have an element of surprise like no one is really going to expect a 5-foot-2 girl to kick them in the face," laughed Shipman.

Obviously becoming a target of violence is the last thing anyone wants, but if it happened they know exactly what they'd do.

"I like a good elbow. You see an elbow coming this way, but you don't see it coming this way,” Shipman explained.



"Fight as much as you need to and get away as soon as possible," said Muschelli.





