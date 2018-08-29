Show your special loved one or student that they're no. 11 in your heart with this thoughtful DIY project.

MATERIALS

Card stock (heavier weight paper)

Text weight paper (lighter weight paper)

Foam core board (or corrugated cardboard)

Cloth ribbon, hot glue gun & glue (optional)

Scissors

Stapler

Ruler

Pencil

Glue Stick

Tape

Craft knife and cutting mat

DIRECTIONS

Cut two circles from card stock, one slightly larger than the other. The circles used in the video measure approximately 5 ¾” in diameter and 5” in diameter and were created by tracing the lids of jars. These will form the back and front of the upper portion of the ribbon known as the medallion. Cut three long strips of card stock paper to form the ribbons that hang down from the base of the medallion. The strips used in the video measure 11” long - two measured approximately 3” in width and one 2 ½” in width. One end of the two wider strips were trimmed at an angle: to do this, measure 1 ½” up on one end and then using a ruler and pencil draw a straight line down to the opposing corner and cut along this line. One end of the thinner strip was cut into an inverted V-shape: to do this, measure 1 ½” up on both sides of one end, using a ruler draw a straight line across those two points, mark the center point and from that draw straight lines down to the two corners and cut along those lines. Arrange these three ribbons and using glue stick attach them to the bottom of the large circle. To create the paper loops that decorate the edges of the medallion, cut strips of text weight paper in three sizes. The strip of paper used in the video measured: 1” x 6”, 1” x 5” and 1” x 4 ¼”. The number of loops needed with be determined by the size of your circle. Begin with the longest strips, gently bend the ends together and secure them with a staple. Draw a line of glue stick around the outer edge of the large circle and place the stapled ends of your loops along this glue line. Secure the fronts of your loops with a piece of tape. This forms the outermost ring of loops around your medallion. Repeat the previous step using the medium size strips, bending them around and stapling the ends together. These loops will form the second or center ring of loops around your medallion. Position the loops between each of the longer loops and secure them with tape. Repeat the previous step using the smallest size strips, bending them around and stapling the ends together. These loops will form the third or innermost ring of loops around your medallion. Position the loops between each of the medium loops and secure them with tape. Cut a circle of foam core board the same size, or slightly smaller than, the smaller card stock circle that creates the front of your medallion. Carefully cut the foam core board using a craft knife on top of a cutting mat. Apply glue stick to one side of the foam core circle and adhere it to the center of the medallion. Fold a small piece of card stock in half and cut out half of a heart shape. Unfold and use this heart as a template to trace and cut a heart out of a piece of text weight paper. Using glue stick adhere the heart to the center of the card stock circle that will form the front of your medallion. Apply glue stick to the second side of the foam core circle and position and adhere the small card stock circle on top.

OPTIONAL: To hang your gratitude ribbon on the wall, consider adding a hanging loop to the back of the medallion. Cut a strip of cloth ribbon, fold in half to form a loop and hot glue the cut ends to the back of the medallion. To make your work look neater, consider cutting a card stock circle and adhering it over the glued ends of the cloth ribbon.

