KIRKWOOD, Mo. — They're buddies.

"Some would say we're best friends I guess, I would," said police officer Adams Evers.

They make for a dynamic duo fighting crime on the streets of Kirkwood.

"K-9 is a very useful tool. The amount of things that he can do that a normal police officer can't do is incredible," officer Evers said.

Evers and his partner Oscar are rarely away from one another.

"We're together 24/7."

They've been working together for a couple of years now. Oscar patrols from the backseat.

"It's always good having a partner ride around with you," he said.

And Oscar always has his partner's back.

"Give up now or I'll send the dog." That's the command Evers said to a man before releasing Oscar in a training session.

"If something goes south, I know I have him right there protecting me and any innocent bystander in the area as well."

Oscar was trained in the Netherlands, that's part of the reason why he takes commands in Dutch, but also knows some English words, like 'no.'

Oscar joined the Kirkwood police force thanks to a donation from the community.

"Two local business owners for both of our K-9s donated the money for each of our dogs and our training."

Oscar serves them by sniffing out drugs and chasing down bad guys. He recently helped find two pounds of marijuana.

It's a job he seems to love.

"He's always wanting to work. He's got that high drive."

It isn't all work and no play though, if you consider working out to be a good time. The two have a unique training routine.

Oscar rides on officer Evers' shoulder on the stair climber.

Evers lifts Oscar by the harness to do curls.

He drapes Oscar across his back to do squats.

And attaches Oscar to his vest to do pull-ups.

The training is making Oscar a big dog on Instagram. He has nearly 11,000 followers.

"We try to do our best here to spread to word and kind of show him off."

But the citizens of Kirkwood don't have to worry about the fame going to Oscar's head. He's a pup with a purpose and that is to protect and serve.

"I wake up in the morning and he's staring at me and just ready to go."

The Kirkwood police force has two K-9s. Officer Roscoe is partnered with officer Jimmie Patterson.

