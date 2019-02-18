All this week on Today in St. Louis we're working to help you manage your life.

I’m sure you've heard the phrase Sunday Funday. Well, it's taken on a whole new meaning with a trend that’s cooking up all over the area. It’s called meal prepping and it’s helping families eat healthier while saving time and money.

At a meal prepping party, there are many cooks in the kitchen.



"A messy cook is a good cook," said host Elizabeth Savens, a personal trainer. The women at the party are all part of a Facebook group run by Savens.



"I love it. I’ve been doing it for about seven years now," said Savens.



Sunday meal prep takes a few hours and saves a ton of time during the week. The group comes prepared with ingredients for 5 recipes, and those ingredients need to be quadrupled.



"I have four kids and we have a very busy lifestyle so if I can have something in the refrigerator that I can take out and pop in the oven it will make my life a little bit easier," said one of Savens' meal prepper guests.

When they leave the party, each party attendee will be able to take home five meals to feed their families.



“I just love it because I know I’m making healthy foods for my family and I get to spend time with friends," said one meal prepper.



"It’s about creating relationships and basically women being on the same journey as one another," explained Savens.

If you're interested in joining her fitness group you can find more info here: https://www.facebook.com/mybestfitnessfriends/

If cooking isn’t your thing, no worries. There are a ton of meal planning services all throughout the St. Louis area.

Here are a few:

Time for Dinner has delivery and carry-out options for meals. You can also schedule a cooking class to broaden your menu at home. https://www.timefordinner.com/



The Art of Entertaining is a great place to pick up pre-made meals. They offer frozen or fresh lunch and dinners.

Pure Plates offers meal plans where you can choose from different diet options. They offer delivery.