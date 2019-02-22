ST. LOUIS — This week on Today in St. Louis, we’ve helped you “manage your life.” For many of us, that mismanagement begins at the start of the day — but others have it down to a science.

So TISL viewers and 5 On Your Side Facebook fans came together to share some tips and help each other out. We have a list from our viewers, plus some other advice from the pros.

When your alarm goes off, don't hit the snooze button. Keep your alarm across the room so you have to get up to turn it off, if it’s just too tempting. That’s at least eight minutes saved. Viewer Connie Gianformaggio even sets her clock 10 minutes fast to build in a buffer.

Don’t check social media or your email until you absolutely have to, because your phone can turn into a total time suck.

But your phone can also provide the jolt you need. Set timers for short amounts of time to act as “mini deadlines” to stay on track with every part of your routine. Press “play” on some good music, you’ll get your energy up if you’re jamming out.

Workouts should be a class or a timed routine, so they don't throw you off track

WATCH: How to manage your mornings: Food, drinks and workouts

Start your day with a glass of cold water. The refreshing energy boost also gets your body ready.

Set your coffee maker on auto so it's ready and waiting for you, that’s viewer Sandy Light Elbert’s advice. Or, make iced coffee the night before, so you can just grab it from the fridge when you walk out the door.

Prepare a grab-and-go breakfast, like a parfait or muffin, preferably something that doesn't need to be heated up.

You can also save time by packing your lunch the night before. Maybe you're even like our Facebook fan Alyssa Line Mouldon, who meal preps on weekends.

WATCH: Manage your mornings: Taking out the trash, picking out an outfit

Chores like taking out the trash should be done the night before/

Even more fun things, like picking out your outfit, should be done the night before. Even if you just set aside a couple options, it can save you a ton of time. Viewer Latoya Mickens irons her clothes for the week all at once. Clarissa Rackovan, mom to a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old, sets aside their outfits for a whole week when she does the laundry on weekends.

Try showering at night, that'll save you about 10 minutes. If your hair is an issue, try sleeping on a silk pillowcase, which can prevent bedhead.

WATCH: Manage your mornings: Get ready fast and look good doing it