There's a good chance you know someone who put a ring on it over the last few weeks.

The December holidays are a popular time for engagements, as many people are surrounded by friends and family.

But holiday engagements aren't the only marriage trend. A new study suggests a rise in the number of young couples who ask for financial help when paying for their weddings.

The study, conducted by jewelry designer Jean Dousset, surveyed 1,850 newlywed couples on how they handled their big day.

According to the survey data, 15% of couples asked for donations to their wedding fund, while one in five couples asked for donations to a honeymoon fund. On the other end, 30% of wedding guests donated to wedding or honeymoon funds when asked.

The data also suggested a dip in tradition. Past generations usually turned to the bride's family to fund the wedding, but this survey data found that less than 20% of the weddings were paid for exclusively by the bride's family.

RELATED: The perfect match: Married 51 years, husband donates kidney to wife just before holidays

Instead, couples seem to being "going Dutch" on their big day, as nearly half said they paid for their wedding ceremony and reception themselves, and split the costs evenly.

According to The Knot, the national average cost of a wedding is about $34,000.

When it comes to common wedding traditions, the couples surveyed still adhered to some old trends. Seventy-one percent said they had a wedding cake and 62% of brides said they wore a white dress. Receiving lines and assigned or divided seating seem to be on the way out as popular trends, as just 16% of couples said they had a receiving line and 19% had assigned seating.

Click here to see the full set of data.

RELATED: 'Magical winter wonderland': Weekend snowstorm makes beautiful wedding backdrops