WATCH: Bird cam reveals recently hatched owlets in Barred owl nest

ST. LOUIS — A Moment of the Day for all nature lovers, from me to you. It’s a rare look inside a Barred owl nest where owlets have recently hatched.
You can see it for yourself on a livestream here and watch them grow.
A camera mounted inside the nest shows the mother owl leaving for a moment, revealing two snowy-white owlets and an unhatched egg! This is an amazing close-up look of a nest that we just never get to see.
The nest camera is a partnership between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Bird Cams Project and Wild Birds Unlimited.
It’s located in a backyard in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Learn more about barred owls on the Cornell Lab's website here.
Cornell Lab has many other bird cams up and running, including a red-tailed hawk sitting on a nest of four eggs.
