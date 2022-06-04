WATCH: Bird cam reveals recently hatched owlets in Barred owl nest

We got a rare look inside a nest as part of a partnership between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Bird Cams Project and Wild Birds Unlimited.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A Moment of the Day for all nature lovers, from me to you. It’s a rare look inside a Barred owl nest where owlets have recently hatched.

You can see it for yourself on a livestream here and watch them grow.

A camera mounted inside the nest shows the mother owl leaving for a moment, revealing two snowy-white owlets and an unhatched egg! This is an amazing close-up look of a nest that we just never get to see.

The nest camera is a partnership between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Bird Cams Project and Wild Birds Unlimited.

It’s located in a backyard in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Learn more about barred owls on the Cornell Lab's website here.

Send us your Moment of the Day