Moment of the Day: Turkeys talking trash in Affton

ST. LOUIS — It’s a Moment of the Day you just can't miss.

Two turkeys are taking over in South County!

Look at what happens every Monday, which is trash day at Barb and Dan Millikan's house in Affton.

The turkeys chase the trash truck!

Apparently, they've been doing this all summer long. And yes, it happened again this week.

I'm sure the man driving the trash truck looks forward to hitting that street.

