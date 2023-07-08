Puppy love: This video will cure your Monday blues

In a Moment of the Day show-stopper, 2-and-a-half-year-old Parker got a new playmate over the weekend. One that fits in a shopping cart.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Two-and-a-half-year-old Parker got a new playmate over the weekend. The video of them together will cure everything that's wrong with your Monday.

Parker is in love with his new pal Benji. They live in the St. Louis area.

Benji happens to be an 8-week-old Golden Retriever and let’s just say it was love at first sight for Parker.

His grandma, Grammy Sue Smith, shared this adorable video of Benji getting a ride in Parker's shopping cart. Parker's mom Ashley shot it.

Listen closely, and you might be able to hear Parker tell Benji, "This is a grocery cart you are in."

Parker is Smith’s grandson and Benji is her grand-dog, who joined the family Saturday.