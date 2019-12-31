It's almost time to ring in the New Year! But before we do, let's check out some of the celebrations around the World.
When 2020 starts around the World (via Timeanddate.com)
All times are in Eastern Standard Time
- 8 a.m. - Australia
- 9 a.m. - Northern Australia
- 10 a.m. - Japan, South Korea, Tokyo
- 11 a.m. - China, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia (Central)
- 12 p.m. - Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam
- 1 p.m. - Bangladesh, Bhutan
- 2 p.m. - Pakistan, Maldives, Kazakhstan
- 3:30 p.m. - Iran
- 4 p.m. - Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
- 5 p.m. - Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Israel
- 6 p.m.- Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark
- 7 p.m. - U.K, Iceland, Ireland, Ghana
- 10 p.m.- Brazil, Argentina, Denmark, Uruguay
- 11 p.m. - Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
- 12 p.m. - Eastern regions of the United States, Bahamas, Cuba, Columbia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru
