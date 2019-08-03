PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police may have to expand their motto to 'Protect and Serve... and Deliver.'

On Friday morning patrol officer Steve Thomas was riding with trainee Nick Lindberg when they were dispatched to a home on the 17000 block of County Road 6 just after 6:30 a.m.

It seems there was a baby that just couldn't wait.

Chief Mike Goldstein says officers Thomas and Lindberg were first on the scene after the baby's father called 911 and told dispatchers they weren't going to make it to the hospital to deliver... in fact, they were in the driveway. In the four minutes it took Thomas and Lindberg to arrive baby Jayden had decided to mostly deliver himself, and was being held by his father Antonio who was kneeling in the snow.

The two officers were able to jump in, manage the umbilical cord and make sure the newborn was wrapped in a blanket and breathing on his own. They also made sure that mother Anabell was OK.

An ambulance from North Memorial arrived soon after to take mom and Jayden to the hospital. Everyone is reported as doing well.

"He was excited," Goldstein said when asked about how trainee Lindberg reacted to the situation. "They both were. Normally we're on the other side of the life cycle, so this is a big deal."